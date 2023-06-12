Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

