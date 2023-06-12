Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.00. 2,367,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

