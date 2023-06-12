Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.07. 395,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

