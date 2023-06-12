Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BATS:AFIF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.
