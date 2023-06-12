New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

NFE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 192,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,625. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,861,145 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 1,835,861 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after buying an additional 1,211,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,734,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

