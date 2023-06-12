Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Financial Analysis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.55 $59.97 billion $4.49 27.54 Nextdoor $212.76 million 5.11 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -7.85

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18% Nextdoor -65.56% -21.91% -19.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Alphabet and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.1% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 32 1 2.89 Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Nextdoor on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products. It operates under the Google Services and Google Cloud segments. The Google Services segment includes ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Google Cloud segment offers Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

