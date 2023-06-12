Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 1.38% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 171,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,123. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

