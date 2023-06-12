Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $73.59. 1,650,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,553. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

