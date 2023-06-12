NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

