NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 438,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,072,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NG shares. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

