NSUR COIN Price Tops $0.0001 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $355.01 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

