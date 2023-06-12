Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 3rd

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JLS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.