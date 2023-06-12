Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 3rd

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX remained flat at $25.56 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

