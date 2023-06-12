Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.48. 199,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,509. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $87,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

