Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $252.88 million and $13.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.52 or 0.06727048 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00014418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04238822 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $12,581,715.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

