OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $562,039.28 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $562,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $164.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 219.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.