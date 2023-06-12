OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $77.51 million and $13.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

