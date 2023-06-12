Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Up 4.7 %

ONEX opened at C$67.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.62. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Onex has a 12 month low of C$58.71 and a 12 month high of C$77.49.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.