Oppenheimer Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $42.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 269,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,714. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

