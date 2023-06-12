Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,160 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $6,086,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,730 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.04. 261,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $192.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

