Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after buying an additional 100,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

