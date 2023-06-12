Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 848 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $305.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224 over the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

