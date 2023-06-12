Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,517. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,946,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.