Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 30th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of TSE OVV traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.74. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$78.44. The firm has a market cap of C$12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

