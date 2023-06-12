Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Holdings Boosted by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energía comprises 14.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.49% of Pampa Energía worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 136,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

