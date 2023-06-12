Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 369,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -20.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,601,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.