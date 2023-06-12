Parth Mehrotra Sells 91,605 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $2,597,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,640.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Parth Mehrotra sold 225 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $3,354,808.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $790,494.93.

On Thursday, April 27th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,193. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.