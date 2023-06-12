PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT remained flat at $10.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 839,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.22.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

