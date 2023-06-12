Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Ian Mcwalter Acquires 50,000 Shares

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Ian Mcwalter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,211.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Peraso Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of PRSO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 275,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Peraso Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Peraso had a negative net margin of 174.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peraso Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.
