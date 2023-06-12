Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0106

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $146,583.83 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

