Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,971. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.