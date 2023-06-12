Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.85. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

