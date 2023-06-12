Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,992 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 2.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 153,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 509,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 429,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,266 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 1,037,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,554. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

