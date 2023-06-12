Piper Sandler Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $340.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $307.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.01. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $316.80.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $4,598,339. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

