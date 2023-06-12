Piper Sandler Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $24.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. 230,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares in the company, valued at $99,345,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,814 shares of company stock worth $30,208,104. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

