Pipestone Energy Corp. (BKBEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pipestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,013. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.