Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE PL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.69. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

