Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.