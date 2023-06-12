Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE PW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $21.95.
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
