PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRAA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. PRA Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $903.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Group will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

