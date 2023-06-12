Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.24. 58,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,960. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.