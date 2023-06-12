Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Profire Energy Price Performance
Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,713. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.