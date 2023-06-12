Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,713. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Further Reading

