Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.42. 343,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. Progressive has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.