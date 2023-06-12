Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.13.
Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.42. 343,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. Progressive has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
