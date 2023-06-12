ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.72

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.72 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 1806812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8,589.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,968,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

