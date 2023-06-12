ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.24

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.24 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 2579310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 226.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 782,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 543,184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 322,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

