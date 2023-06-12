Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.00

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 1320462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

Proteome Sciences Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.89 million, a PE ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.12.

Insider Transactions at Proteome Sciences

In other news, insider Martin Diggle bought 100,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,005.07). Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

