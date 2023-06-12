QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,959. QuantumScape has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

