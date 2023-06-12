Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $135.74. 735,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.