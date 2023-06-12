RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
