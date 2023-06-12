RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

