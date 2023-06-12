ReddCoin Price Up 270.1% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 270.1% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $2,269.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00298456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003945 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

