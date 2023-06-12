Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/12/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $33.00.

5/25/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00.

5/18/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00.

5/9/2023 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. 1,541,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,224. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

